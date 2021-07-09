Russia hopes resolution on Syria to become turning point in relations with US — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 9. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the adoption of the joint UN Security Council resolution on Syria would become a turning point in the bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington in general, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview Friday.

"We hope that it may be a turning point," Nebenzya said, answering a corresponding question. "And that is indeed in line with what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US leader Joe] Biden discussed in Geneva. That demonstrates that we can cooperate."

Nebenzya disclosed that Russia stated its "red lines" during the talks on the resolution, noting that the adopted resolution included clauses that were not present in the versions proposed by the Western state; he emphasized that the adopted document was a compromise solution. He particularly emphasized that the adopted document includes a clause on development of delivery of humanitarian aid across the contact line.

The envoy added that it is too early to speak about how the situation around the trans-border aid will unfold and whether Russia would support its continuation in the future.

On Friday, the UN Security Council adopted the resolution on the cross-border aid for Syria, which was prepared in cooperation between Russia and the US for the first time.