Baku hands 15 Armenians to Yerevan in return for minefields maps - ministry

BAKU, July 3. /TASS/. Baku has handed 15 Armenian citizens to Yerevan in return for maps of minefields in the Fizuli and Zangilan regions adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"On July 3, 2021, at the initiative of the Russian Federation, Armenia provided Azerbaijan with maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted in the Fizuli and Zangilan regions during the occupation," the statement says. "As a humane step, Azerbaijan handed 15 people of Armenian descent to Armenia, who were sentenced to imprisonment by court and whose terms have expired.".