Beijing says leadership of Putin, Xi Jinping ensures development of Russian-Chinese ties

BEIJING, June 29. /TASS/. The strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin guarantees the long-term development of relations between both states, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a regular briefing on Tuesday.

He noted that on Monday, both countries’ leaders held the second meeting this year in a video conference mode, during which they managed to reach "a series of important agreements". "The strategic leadership of both heads of state is the basic guarantee for the stable development of bilateral relations in the long-term," the diplomat said.

"We will continue to cultivate our strong friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperation. The last 20 years are just a prologue," he added.

"We are confident that Russian-Chinese relations and our cooperation will achieve even greater results and contribute to the creation of a new type of international cooperation and community with a common destiny," Wang Wenbin concluded.