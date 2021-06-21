Ukrainian top diplomat criticizes results of NATO summit

KIEV, June 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has criticized the policy of NATO, accusing it of not giving any hints about the deadlines of Kiev’s potential admission to the alliance.

"The recent NATO summit has confirmed that Ukraine will be a member of NATO. In his numerous comments, US President Joe Biden reiterated that he sees Ukraine as a full-fledged member of the alliance. This is the good side. The bad side is that NATO has not given any hints as to the deadlines of this process," he said in an interview with the Anadolu Agency.

Participants of the June 14 NATO summit said in their final statement that Ukraine and Georgia would be able to become members of the alliance in the future. However, the statement does not say anything about the possible deadlines of these countries’ accession to NATO.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated several times over the recent months that Kiev would like there to be more progress on this issue. He noted that Ukraine was ready to receive the NATO Membership Action Plan.