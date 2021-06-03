Detained blogger Protasevich says afraid of extradition to LPR

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. Belarusian opposition blogger Roman Protasevich has stated that he was afraid of being extradited to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and hopes that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has the political will to prevent this from happening.

"Naturally. And the only thing I am hoping for is that Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] has enough political will and enough decisiveness in order not to hand me over," he said in response to a corresponding question in an interview with the ONT TV channel on Thursday.