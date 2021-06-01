BRICS top diplomats call for reforming UN and other int’l institutions

NEW DELHI, June 1. /TASS/. BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) nations share the opinion that international problems should be addressed by means of reforming the United Nations, its chief structures and other multilateral institutes, according to a joint statement issues on Tuesday after an online meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

"The Ministers acknowledged that the current interconnected international challenges should be addressed through reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system, especially of the UN and its principal organs, and other multilateral institutions such as International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), World Trade Organization (WTO), World Health Organization (WHO), with a view to enhancing its capacity to effectively address the diverse challenges of our time and to adapt them to twenty-first century realities," the document reads.

The ministers agreed that the reform of the multilateral system should be meant to make global governance instruments "more inclusive, representative and participatory to facilitate greater and more meaningful participation of developing and least developed countries, especially Africa, in global decision-making processes and structures and make it better attuned to contemporary realities."

The multilateral system should "be based on inclusive consultation and collaboration for the benefit of all, while respecting sovereign independence, equality, mutual legitimate interests and concerns to make the multilateral organizations more responsive, effective, transparent and credible," the document says.

The BRICS top diplomats believe that the reformed system should make multilateral organizations "more responsive, effective, transparent, democratic, objective, action-oriented, solution-oriented and credible" to promote cooperation in building international relations based on international law, mutual respect, justice, equality, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The reformed system "should use innovative and inclusive solutions, including digital and technological tools to promote sustainable development and facilitate affordable and equitable access to global public goods for all," the statement emphasizes. "It should strengthen capacities of individual States and international organizations to better respond to new and emerging, traditional and non-traditional challenges, including those emanating from terrorism, money laundering, cyber-realm, infodemics and fake news".