China-Russia relations develop by leaps and bounds — Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, June 1. /TASS/. Chinese-Russian relations are developing by leaps and bounds, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a video message to participants in the international conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era.

"Our relations are developing by leaps and bounds and are at a high level," he said. "Mutual support has always been a firm basis of bilateral relations. The two countries have always supported each other’s key interests and ways of development."

"Twenty years ago we witnessed a historical moment — the signing of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China," Wang said. "This treaty has become a platform and basis for benign relations between the two countries."

Wang stressed that the past twenty years had shown that "bilateral relations have stood the test of the new time."

He also pointed out that "Russia and China have become each other’s strategic support for further development."

"The list of bilateral projects keeps growing, and the interests of the two countries get intertwined ever more tightly," he concluded.