Opposition blogger Protasevich visited by his attorney

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. The lawyer of opposition blogger Roman Protasevich detained in Minsk, Inessa Olenskaya, has met with her client four days after his detention, the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) reported on Thursday.

According to the BAJ, due to a non-disclosure statement, the attorney cannot divulge where the blogger is located and in what status.

"Protasevich is doing well, he is vivacious, positive and cheerful, nothing to worry about. I have not been informed about the volume of information I am not allowed to disclose so I cannot report anything further," the BAJ quoted the attorney as saying.

On May 23, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane that took off from Athens made an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport after a reported bomb threat. A MiG-29 fighter jet alert crew was scrambled to escort the plane. After the landing, the plane was inspected and no bomb was found inside. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into a false bomb alert. Among the passengers on the flight was Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk recognizes as extremist. Protasevich was detained by law enforcement officials once the plane had landed in the Belarusian capital. Chief of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB), Ivan Tertel reported that Protasevich made a confession, revealing information about the sponsors of sabotage activities in Belarus.