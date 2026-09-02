Death toll from landslide in Nepal reaches 1,127 — Chinese television

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. The number of victims of the powerful landslide in Nepal has risen to 1,127, China Central Television reported, citing the Nepalese police.

Earlier, information was received about 1,056 victims. A total of 4,500 people are listed as missing.

On August 26, a powerful flood occurred in northern Nepal. The cause of the natural disaster was an avalanche on the border with China, approximately 20 km northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. The flow of rock, at great speed, traveled more than 70 km along the riverbed, destroying populated areas and flooding a large territory.