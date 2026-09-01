Russia wants not to freeze, but to end Ukrainian conflict — Putin

BISHKEK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia desires not to freeze, but rather to end the war and achieve lasting peace both in Ukraine and in Europe, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said.

Commenting on the proposal to freeze the Ukrainian conflict voiced in July by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin noted: "Of course, we also want that." "But not to freeze it. We want to end the war and achieve lasting, absolute peace in Ukraine and in Europe," the Russian leader added.

Russia is ready for a negotiation process with everyone who wants it, the head of state noted.

In addition, Putin called it a "military secret" whether weapons production facilities for the Ukrainan army in the United Kingdom could become a target for the Russian military.