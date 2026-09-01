{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia wants not to freeze, but to end Ukrainian conflict — Putin

Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is ready for a negotiation process with everyone who wants it
© Sergey Bulkin/TASS

BISHKEK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia desires not to freeze, but rather to end the war and achieve lasting peace both in Ukraine and in Europe, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said.

Commenting on the proposal to freeze the Ukrainian conflict voiced in July by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin noted: "Of course, we also want that." "But not to freeze it. We want to end the war and achieve lasting, absolute peace in Ukraine and in Europe," the Russian leader added.

Russia is ready for a negotiation process with everyone who wants it, the head of state noted.

In addition, Putin called it a "military secret" whether weapons production facilities for the Ukrainan army in the United Kingdom could become a target for the Russian military.

Tags
Foreign policyUkraineVladimir Putin
Talks on Ukraine frozen to certain extent, but Russia ready for contributions — Putin
Vladimir Putin also stated that the Russian army delivered targeted strikes, hitting only vessels delivering weapons or ammunition to Ukraine
Read more
Middle East conflict increases importance of Northern Sea Route for India — expert
Shorter maritime distances translate to cheaper logistics and faster delivery windows for goods moving between Russian ports and Asian markets, Rakesh Mishra highlighted
Read more
Russia wants not to freeze, but to end Ukrainian conflict — Putin
Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is ready for a negotiation process with everyone who wants it
Read more
Iran warns US of severe response to its attacks on Iran — IRGC
The United States will regret its new attacks, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebi stated
Read more
Most countries understand Russia’s righteousness in Ukraine situation, Lavrov says
According to Sergey Lavrov, the West "feels a lack of strong arguments in support of its position and seeks to intimidate all other countries, first and foremost, the developing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, using threats and blackmail to make them take a position condemning Russia"
Read more
Germany to close Russian Consulate General in Bonn on September 18 — foreign minister
According to Johann Wadephul, the German government is taking measures against Russia as the party responsible for the incident in Leipzig
Read more
Zelensky office head’s mobilization remarks confirm Russian data on losses — expert
Kirill Budanov earlier stated that Ukraine needed to mobilize at least 30,000 people every month to maintain troop levels
Read more
Court softens punishment for Khodorkovsky, Lebedev to 11 years in jail
Under the latest court ruing, Lebedev will be set free in August 2014, and Khodorkovsky in October 2014
Read more
About 1,000 Russian tourists will be unable to travel abroad
Lanta Tour Voyage is over 12 years old. It sells trips to Thailand, Vietnam and India
Read more
West is changing attitude to Ukraine
The Council of Europe’s criticized the Kiev authorities over the investigation of the May 2014 Odessa tragedy, which reflects the changes in the attitude of the West towards the situation in Ukraine
Read more
German MFA summons Russian envoy over Leipzig drone incident — foreign minister
Germany will tighten entry controls for Russian nationals, Wadephul added
Read more
Rostec reports strong global demand for battle-tested weapons
Head of Rostec regional policy department Dmitry Azarov noted that the state corporaton's order portfolio was "at a record high"
Read more
Russia sanctions bill 'hanging by a thread' in US Congress — media
House Democrats fear that "the bill as written would give President Donald Trump even more tariff-related authorities that he could abuse"
Read more
CSTO needs expert assessment to resolve issues of Armenian-Azerbaijani border — Putin
Armenia insisted on protection from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for "certain sections of the border," but no documents on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have yet been signed, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Putin to answer media questions today
The event is expected to take place after the Russian leader wraps up his bilateral meetings
Read more
EU, NATO to establish high-level group to accelerate militarization of Europe — Kallas
The head of European diplomacy said that Europe is investing in defense more than ever
Read more
Armenia cannot be members of both EU, EAEU, despite its friendship with Russia — Putin
According to the Russian President, this is due to differences in phytosanitary regulations and technical standards
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin, Pezeshkian discuss Iran-US conflict, support for Tehran
The Iranian leader thanked the Russian president for supporting the Islamic Republic during its conflict with the United States
Read more
Armenia’s EU-ward movement equals de facto withdrawal from EAEU — Putin
Membership in both economic organizations is impossible, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Russian stocks close mixed on Tuesday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index increased by 0.39%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index declined by 0.05%
Read more
SCO expansion must not turn it into amorphous structure — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the SCO is now one of the most powerful regional structures in the world
Read more
ISS crew having farewell dinner
The hatch will close at about midnight, but Soyuz TMA-04 will depart only at 3:09 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Russia’s governing hockey body appeals IIHF’s ban on national teams with CAS
On July 30, the IIHF announced a decision to extend Russia’s suspension from international tournaments until 2027
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss Black Sea situation one-on-one — Kremlin aide
The meeting lasted almost an hour and a half
Read more
China, Russia, Mongolia to hold Border Defense Cooperation 2026 drills in early September
Military units from the three countries will practice measures for planning, searching for, suppressing, and detaining violators, as well as for transferring detainees to one of the interested parties
Read more
Putin confident Rosatom will launch power unit at Akkuyu NPP in 2026
The Russian president said the company is on schedule
Read more
Iran launches retaliatory attack on US strongholds in Middle East — agency
The attack is carried out with the use of missiles and UAVs
Read more
SCO countries support reform of international financial architecture — declaration
According to the Bishkek Declaration, the countries will continue to develop a practical dialogue on strengthening financial cooperation within the framework of the SCO Interbank Consortium
Read more
US Treasury chief rules out agreements with Russia until Ukraine conflict ends — agency
According to a source cited by Reuters, Scott Bessent told Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov that no economic relief for Russia or agreements on other issues were possible until the conflict was over
Read more
Russian forces take control of nearly 400 square kilometers in August, expert says
The Russian troops took control of 39 settlements in August
Read more
Kalashnikov unveils model of new AK-12+ assault rifle at EEF
The rifle uses 5.45 mm ammunition
Read more
Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $159.3 bln as of August 1 — finance ministry
A total of 189.7 bln Chinese yuan, and 141.2 tons of gold were on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia as of August 1
Read more
Kiev is amassing reserves, nationalist units in occupied part of Donbass — expert
Holding the remaining territory of Donbass is currently Kiev's primary strategic objective
Read more
Latvia launches referendum on granting Russian status of second state language
The Native Tongue society initiated the referendum
Read more
Yerevan says EU bid doesn't nullify EAEU membership — PM
Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia had analyzed the legal framework and had found no violations of Armenia’s obligations to Russia and the EAEU
Read more
President Putin holds talks with Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian
The meeting with the Iranian president opened a series of bilateral talks scheduled for today
Read more
Russia, Turkey call for ceasefire in Persian Gulf — Russian Foreign Ministry
The two sides supported efforts of regional mediators, including work to restore safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Russia's ice hockey team wins world title
Final. Russia versus Slovakia, 6-2 (1-1, 3-0, 2-1)
Read more
Kiev losing conflict, can't expect better deal than it backed out of in 2022 — US analyst
Ted Snider pointed out that the continued hostilities had catastrophic consequences for Kiev
Read more
Kremlin aide to receive Vatican envoy in late September, discuss Ukraine
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will soon visit Moscow
Read more
Russian major carmaker AvtoVAZ plans to fire 1,100 employees — Vedomosti
Now around 52,000, including 10,000 managers, work at the car-making plant
Read more
Call to prevent conflicts, not using finance as weapon: Putin’s statements
The Russian leader said that Russia is ready to host the 7th World Nomad Games in Kazan in 2028
Read more
European politicians take summer break at inopportune time for Ukraine — Zelensky
Kiev acknowledges that the country has completely exhausted its own resources and that finding funds is becoming increasingly difficult
Read more
Rossotrudnichestvo ready to preserve humanitarian cooperation with Germany — agency chief
Despite the German side’s actions, Rossotrudnichestvo will make every effort to preserve humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Germany so that the peoples of the two countries can continue to maintain ties
Read more
Putin notes good level of SCO summit
The Russian leader noted that important documents were adopted
Read more
Defense industry facilities in Kiev, port infrastructure: Russian forces' massive strike
A gas station was damaged in the Obukhov district in the Kiev region
Read more
SCO has no practice of members imposes anything on one another — Putin
The Russian leader called the SCO an attractive platform because all matters in the organization are resolved by consensus and on the basis of agreements
Read more
Iran to respond militarily if US tightens blockade — parliament speaker
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf believes the United States is currently focusing more on the psychological aspect of its economic war against Iran
Read more
Putin reports Russian advances on several fronts
Over the past month, 14 settlements have come under the control of Russian forces, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Talks on Ukraine frozen to certain extent, but Russia ready for contributions — Putin
Vladimir Putin also stated that the Russian army delivered targeted strikes, hitting only vessels delivering weapons or ammunition to Ukraine
Read more
Israel must seize Gaza, set up Jewish settlements there — Israeli finance minister
Bezalel Smotrich criticized US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, which provides for the establishment of international forces to ensure security in the enclave
Read more
EU defense ministers make no progress in finding Patriot missiles for Kiev — Kallas
The EU top diplomat reiterated that countries with limited remaining stocks of Patriot missiles nearing their expiration dates should send them to Ukraine
Read more
Three civilians killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region over past day
Six teenagers are undergoing treatment at the regional children’s clinical hospital
Read more
Seven injured as schoolgirl attacks classmates in Kansk
According to the regional health ministry, the victims are five children and two adults
Read more
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 86.75 rubles for September 2
The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 2.74 kopecks to 100.5988 rubles
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet’s engine can withstand critical temperature of 2,000 degrees — Rostec
The Su-57 is the world’s only fifth-generation fighter that has proven its ability in a real combat environment to efficiently counter Western-made air defense systems
Read more
Russian envoy calls German measures over Leipzig drone incident unprecedented escalation
Sergey Nechaev also expressed regret that the German authorities continue their course toward systematically dismantling the once-solid framework of Russian-German cooperation
Read more
Russian warships call at Syrian port
A Russian Navy group of ships headed by the heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
Read more
Bank of Russia extends restrictions on foreign currency cash withdrawals until next March
The Bank of Russia first introduced restrictions on cash withdrawals of foreign currency in 2022
Read more
Russia-Ukraine trade decreases by 20% — Customs Service
Read more
A heavy ice situation has complicated the ferry service linking Vladivostok with the Russkiy Island
Vladivostok-Russkiy bridge to come into operation early in summer
Read more
Putin, Erdogan begin bilateral meeting in Bishkek
The meeting is taking place in the Aksakals Hall at the Ala Archa State Residence
Read more
Press review: CIA chief's Moscow visit raises questions as Russia warns UK of retaliation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 28th
Read more
Kiev lost nearly 39,000 soldiers, mercenaries in August — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian forces destroyed Ukraine’s MiG-29 fighter jet, 28,000 UAVs and 15 tanks over the past month
Read more
'Kiev-regime caliphate,' Zelensky’s green-screen filming: MFA statements
Kiev’s Western sponsors became direct accomplices in its terrorist attacks against children, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
China ready to deepen energy cooperation with Russia, including Power of Siberia 2 — MFA
Guo Jiakun noted that Beijing is "ready to work with Russia to continuously deepen practical bilateral cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit"
Read more
NATO attempts to use Arctic to contain Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that Russia favors constructive dialogue in all regions of the world but, when necessary, will defend its national interests "by all available means"
Read more
US ‘big enough’ to handle threats globally, vice president says
JD Vance commented on reports of weapons shortages affecting the US ability to respond to threats
Read more
Turkey, Russia enjoy unprecedented level of bilateral relations development — Erdogan
The significance of Russian tourists for Turkey is very great and multifaceted, the Turkish president added
Read more
Eastern Economic Forum begins in Russia’s Vladivostok
The forum will be held from September 1 to 4
Read more
Uniform orbit inclination for Russian, Indian, US stations to make flights safe — expert
Sergey Yazev noted that since 1967, Soviet and later Russian manned spacecraft have used orbits with an inclination of 51.6 degrees relative to Earth's equatorial reference plane
Read more
Special services always in contact — Putin on CIA director's Russia visit
Direct contacts are also maintained between the heads of special services, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Air defenses intercept 109 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions
On-duty air defenses destroyed the Ukrainian UAVs over eight Russian regions
Read more
Rosatom says practical international economic cooperation necessary in Arctic
Alexey Likhachev emphasized that the region required a working mechanism, not a club for declarations
Read more
Germany’s standard of living falls — Putin
The Russian President pointed out that businesses are closing, people are losing their jobs
Read more
SCO leaders sign Bishkek Declaration — organizing committee
In addition to the declaration, 27 other documents were signed, including the regulations on the Universal Center for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States
Read more
FACTBOX: What to know about Russian hockey authorities’ CAS lawsuit against IIHF
The case will be heard in late October 2026
Read more
Two supertankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz — Bloomberg
Both supertankers had deactivated the AIS transponders that reveal their location
Read more
Russia’s air defenses destroy 13 Ukrainian smart bombs, 1,050 UAVs over past day
Russian servicemen liberated the settlements of Novopavlovka and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours
Read more
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 4,350 — health ministry
More than 12,320 people were injured
Read more
Putin meets with president of Mongolia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also took part in the meeting
Read more
5 Russian nationals arrested in Japan for stealing over 140 cars
They stole cars to remove engines and then ship them to Russia, to Vladivostok in particular
Read more
Ukrainian attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson region wounds one
The convoy of four vehicles was transporting food and medicines for the residents of Alyoshki
Read more
Fire on nuclear sub external hull shell fully localized
he fire onboard the Yekaterinburg nuclear submarine was fully localized
Read more
US strikes Jiroft airport in southern Iran — TV
The US Central Command said earlier that se series of strikes had been delivered on targets in Iran
Read more
Ukrainian forces set up UAV assembly workshops in residential areas of Kiev — expert
Dmitry Barov said there are a lot of small "garage-style" production facilities in Kiev and other cities that assemble components, drones, and ammunition for them
Read more
IRGC claims elimination of US personnel in Jordan base strike
The strike followed US strikes on Iran, with explosions reported on Iran's southern coast
Read more
SCO declaration omits Ukraine conflict, addresses nuclear disarmament
SCO countries voiced "deep concern over developments in the Middle East" and backed a diplomatic settlement
Read more
Russian army liberates 1,000 square kilometers of territory over summer, expert says
Andrey Marochko recalled that Russian troops took control of approximately 90 communities over the summer
Read more
Russia creates high-speed combat unmanned aerial vehicle
The drone is capable of reaching speeds ranging from 200 to 260 km per hour
Read more
Number of Russian companies successfully operating in Armenia — Pashinyan tells Putin
According to the Armenian PM, these companies are highly profitable and pay taxes regularly
Read more
Medvedev submits protocol changing EurAsEC Court statute to Duma
The protocol of July 5, 2010 was signed in Bishkek on October 10, 2011
Read more
Price of Brent oil up above $94 per barrel on London’s ICE first since August 21
As of 7:24 p.m. Moscow time, the Brent price stood at $94.26 a barrel
Read more
Germany to terminate agreement on Russian House in Berlin — foreign minister
In Johann Wadephul's view, Russia is responsible for a "hybrid attack in Leipzig"
Read more
Bessent says his goal to force Iran to strike deal with US through sanctions
The US treasury secretary said that Washington is going "to economically asphyxiate" Tehran
Read more
Armenian law on EU membership was public initiative, no need for referendum — PM
Earlier during the meeting, Putin called on Pashinyan to let his country's people vote on accession to the European Union and close the topic
Read more
SCO leaders highlight UN potential, reject 'law of jungle'
TASS has compiled key statements from SCO leaders
Read more
Musk not letting Kiev use Starlink against Russia without White House’s consent — FT
According to the newspaper, the businessman explicitly stated his position in a conversation with former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov
Read more
Russia considers NATO risks 'on the water, on the ground, in the air' in military planning
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Moscow was observing the continued expansion of NATO infrastructure northward and was factoring these developments into its defense planning
Read more
The Russian Investigative Committee opens criminal case over violence against Russian girl in US foster family
Her adoptive mother allowed a family friend to commit sexual violence against the minor in helpless condition," the Investigative Committee official said
Read more
AI-equipped drone strikes on civilian targets in LPR are not operator errors, expert says
The Ukrainian military has increased the number of strikes on cars, private homes and civilian infrastructure throughout the LPR over the past days
Read more