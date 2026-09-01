Defense industry facilities in Kiev, port infrastructure: Russian forces' massive strike

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian servicemen struck military-industrial and fuel-energy complex facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region during a massive strike using high-precision weapons, the Defense Ministry reported.

In addition, infrastructure facilities in Odessa and the Odessa region used to store military cargo and fuel for Ukrainian ports were hit.

TASS has compiled the key information on the strikes.

Defense Ministry’s statement

- According to the ministry, the strike hit military-industrial and fuel-energy complex facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region involved in the production of missiles, drones, and related components, as well as in supplying fuel to the Ukrainian armed forces.

- In addition, infrastructure facilities in Odessa, the Odessa region, and the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, used to store military cargo, fuel, lubricants, and to ensure the operation of Ukrainian ports, were hit.

Targets struck

- The Defense Ministry later clarified that the Russian Armed Forces had struck Fire Point LLC in Kiev, which produced FP-5 Flamingo missile components, warheads and solid-fuel boosters.

- Russian servicemen also hit Aerobavovna, a Kiev-based defense tech company that produced aerostat systems for the supply of drones, including Hornet-type UAVs.

- Moreover, the Russian military struck the Darnitsa depot in Kiev, a key maintenance facility for Ukraine’s locomotive fleet used to transport military cargo.

- The Russian Armed Forces also hit a facility in Kiev Region’s Khotov used for the assembly, retrofitting, and storage of drone boats.

- In addition, Russian forces struck a Borsipol-based oil terminal that the Ukrainian army relied on for fuel and lubricant supplies.

- Russian servicemen also hit a border checkpoint and a ferry crossing in the town of Orlovka in the Odessa region.

- Furthermore, the Russian military struck a thermal power plant and three electrical substations in Odessa and the Odessa region that supported the operation of port infrastructure, as well as a drone assembly facility.

- In the port of Odessa, 16 storage facilities containing weapons and military equipment, as well as six fuel and lubricant tanks supplied to the Ukrainian military by Western countries, were also hit.

- The Russian Armed Forces struck two warehouses in the port of Chernomorsk with Ukrainian military equipment.

Situation in Ukraine

- Infrastructure sustained damage in Odessa in southern Ukraine, city military administration Sergey Lysak said.

- Port and energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Odessa region in southern Ukraine, the regional office of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported later.

- A facility was damaged in Borispol in the Kiev region, regional administration head Timur Tkachenko noted.

- He did not provide details about the type of facility.

- A critical infrastructure facility sustained damage in the Kharkov Region in eastern Ukraine, district head Alexander Gololobov said.

- According to him, four settlements are completely without power, and two others are about 90% without power.

- A gas station was damaged in the Obukhov district in the Kiev region, the Ukrainian police reported.