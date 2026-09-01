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SCO expansion must not turn it into amorphous structure — Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the SCO is now one of the most powerful regional structures in the world

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should expand gradually and without haste, without turning into an amorphous structure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following a SCO summit.

Noting that the SCO is now one of the most powerful regional structures in the world, the Russian leader noted: "It is no coincidence that countries emerged that want to participate and work as full members. Thus, there are now ten countries, and another 15 countries joined in various capacities; now they are all observers.

"Whether and when expansion will take place depends on the decision of the organization’s permanent members, but we generally agree that we cannot allow the organization to become amorphous, to keep growing and growing, and to have some countries participating in this process that do not share certain common approaches. This is why we are in favor of making this organization open, in favor of increasing the number of members, but we have agreed to do this gradually, without rushing."

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Foreign policyVladimir Putin
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