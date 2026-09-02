Decree on temporary management generalized work already underway — first deputy Russian PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The presidential decree on temporary management did not emerge from a "vacuum," it generalized the experience of work that was already underway, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The presidential decree did not emerge from a 'vacuum.' It essentially generalized the experience of work that had already been carried out within the framework of the Unified National Center, regional and sectoral headquarters, and gave the government the necessary tool for responding in extreme cases," he said.

Business is maximally involved in work at all levels, being in constant contact with government authorities, Manturov noted.

In late August, Putin signed a decree on the protection of Russia’s critical infrastructure. According to the document, the Russian government will have the right to establish temporary management over critical infrastructure if its owners have not taken adequate measures to ensure security or have violated the requirements for protecting such facilities. Russian authorities will also be able to impose temporary management on enterprises in the event of delays in their restoration.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.