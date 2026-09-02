UAC plans to produce six Il-114-300 aircraft in 2028, later reach 12 per year

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) plans to produce six Il-114-300 aircraft in 2028 and subsequently ramp up production to 12 aircraft per year. The company has already received a large number of requests from airlines across Russia, Ilyushin Managing Director Daniil Brenerman said.

"We are expected to produce six aircraft in 2028, followed by nine, nine and 12, if I am not mistaken, ultimately reaching production of 12 aircraft per year," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

According to Brenerman, since the Il-114-300 was certified, the company has received a large number of requests for the aircraft from airlines not only in the Russian Far East but also in the European part of Russia and Siberia. The Il-114-300 regional aircraft received its type certificate in June during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Gennady Abramenkov said the customer would receive the first Il-114-300 this year, with another two aircraft to be delivered early next year.

"The first three aircraft are at an advanced stage of completion. I think we will definitely deliver the first one this year, while the other two will most likely be delivered early next year; they are currently under construction. After that, we need to move to larger-scale production," he said.

It was previously reported that the first aircraft would be delivered to the Arkhangelsk United Aviation Division.

Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) estimates demand through 2035 at 108-110 Il-114-300 aircraft, 30-40 Osvey aircraft, and 50-60 Baikal aircraft, agency head Dmitry Yadrov said at the EEF.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.