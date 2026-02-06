Russia to unveil Forpost-RE recon/strike UAV export version at arms show in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia will for the first time feature the Forpost-RE reconnaissance/strike UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) export modification at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia, the Urals Civil Aviation Plant reported.

"The Urals Civil Aviation Plant that is part of the Russian Union of Machine-Building Enterprises will participate in the World Defense Show 2026 for the first time. The integrated Russian exposition will feature for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 8-12, the UTS-800 trainer aircraft and the Forpost-RE UAV export modification," the statement reads.

The Forpost-RE UAV system is designed to accomplish a broad range of missions in various climatic conditions with temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees Celsius to plus 50 degrees Celsius, the press office of the Urals Civil Aviation Plant said.

"In its strike modification, the Forpost-RE is capable of carrying precision missiles or glide bombs to engage both stationary and moving targets, including armor. Work is currently underway to further expand the drone’s combat capabilities. In particular, payloads are being developed to allow for accomplishing objectives outside the zone of engagement by medium-and long-range air defense systems. If necessary, the Forpost-RE export modification will be adapted for the specific requirements of foreign customers," it said.

The UTS-800 turboprop aircraft will help train cadets in a whole range of key skills, including piloting techniques, performing a tailspin and recovering from it and other maneuvers. The aircraft is made of about 800 composite parts, with each of them manufactured using Model-Based Definition, the press office explained.

"The use of the domestic material both cuts production costs and guarantees its long-term availability from the supplier because it is also required in other Russian aviation projects. As of today, the trials of the UTS-800 aircraft continue in accordance with the approved plans. Test pilots consistently check all the required modes of the plane’s operation and its characteristics," the press office reported.