Yevtushenkov says MTS will pay 2022 dividends

MINERALNYE VODY, May 3. /TASS/. Vladimir Yevtushenkov, founder of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation, expects MTS to pay dividends for 2022.

"I think yes," he told reporters on Wednesday when asked whether the mobile operator planned to pay dividends.

Last October Director of Investor Relations at MTS Polina Ugryumova said that the operator planned to present its new dividend policy by the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

The company’s previous dividend policy for 2019-2021 implied payment to shareholders of at least 28 rubles per ordinary share each year.

MTS is part of Sistema’s investment portfolio. The effective share of the corporation equals 49.94% of shares.