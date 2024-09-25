Russian stock indices switch to decline after growth at the opening of trading

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices have begun to decline after showing some growth at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.23% to 2,878.59 points, and the RTS index rose by 0.23% to 976.52 points.

At the opening of trading the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 6.85 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading and amounted to 13.195 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had begun to decline and was at 2,860.71 points (-0.39%), while the RTS index was at 970.46 points (-0.39%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate slowed its growth to 13.134 rubles (+0.75 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.