MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Air defense systems have brought down several drones over the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

"In the Zhukov district, the air defense forces spotted and shot down several UAVs. The debris landed far away from populated localities," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that operational services had arrived at the site. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage.