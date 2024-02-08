Delo Group rolls up 100% of Novorossiysk Grain Terminal shares

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Delo Group has consolidated 100% of shares in JSC KSK Grain Terminal, the company said in a statement.

"Delo Group has completed the roll-up of 100% JSC KSK Grain Terminal by closing a deal to acquire 25% plus one share stake in KSK, Russia’s largest marine terminal in terms of grain transshipment volumes," the statement reads.

The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals, according to the statement.

The company noted that it has been involved in transportation of grain in Novorossiysk since 2006. The terminal’s capacity is 8.5 mln tons per year. In 2023, some 8.2 mln tons of grain were shipped, up by 37% compared with 2022.

"Roll-up of 100% of KSK shares is in line with Delo Group’s development priorities, as the grain business is one of the key group’s businesses. The terminal established in Novorossiysk in 2006 has become a leader in grain export transshipment volumes within a few years. Now we keep implementing projects enhancing its capacity and plan to increase it up to 10 million tons in the next few years," CEO of Delo Management Company LLC (the group’s parent company) Ekaterina Lyakhova was quoted as saying.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Delo Group Sergey Shishkaryov said earlier that the group planned to purchase the share of the US Сargill of 25% plus one share in KSK.