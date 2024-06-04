Russia’s TOP COMM rating results announced before SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Official results of the 11th All-Russian rating of directors and departments of corporate communications and corporate relations TOP COMM were announced on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at a press conference in TASS.

The rating will be useful for SPIEF participants and help in development of their business communications, member of the Supervisory Board of the Association of Directors for Communications and Corporate Media of Russia Ekaterina Kolyada told TASS.

"I am satisfied of the work completed and primarily with so many people present, to whom this topic is interesting and important," she said. "All the communications professionals participating in SPIEF are aware of this rating and keep an eye on it," Kolyada added.