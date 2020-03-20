Defense Ministry cancels international meetings, trips abroad due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has paused visits by foreign officials to Russia and Russian military delegations’ trips to other countries due to the coronavirus risks, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.

Also, Shoigu said that "all sports, cultural, entertainment and other mass events outside military garrisons have been suspended."

"All those entering the premises of military units have body temperature measured on the daily basis. Restrictions have been imposed on all movements of military personnel outside their garrisons," he added.

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus-related disease in central China late last year has spread to more than 140 countries. The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 230,000 people have contracted the virus around the world. The disease has claimed 10,000 lives. According to the anti-coronavirus center, 199 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Russia.