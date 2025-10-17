Death toll from rains, floods in Mexico up to 72

MEXICO CITY, October 17. /TASS/. The death toll from torrential rains and subsequent floods in Mexico has climbed to 72, the government said.

The biggest number of deaths - 32 - was reported from the state of Veracruz in eastern Mexico. Twenty-one people died in the state of Hidalgo. The calamity claimed 18 lives in the state of Puebla, and one - in Queretaro. Forty-eight people are still missing.

Heavy rains hit a number of Mexican regions from October 6 to 9, making rivers and creeks to burst their banks.