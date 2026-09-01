Russian stocks close mixed on Tuesday

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.39% to 2,187.33 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index slipped by 0.05% to 794.27 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 17 kopecks to 12.92 rubles.

BCS World of Investment believes the MOEX Index will attempt to consolidate above the 2,200-point level in the coming days unless the geopolitical news background deteriorates significantly, while the yuan could attempt to break through the psychologically important level of 13 rubles in coming sessions.

According to Freedom Global, the MOEX Index may trade within the 2,100-2,200-point range on Wednesday. Forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for September 2 are 85-87 rubles, 99-101 rubles, and 12.7-13.1 rubles, respectively.

According to Tsifra Broker, the MOEX Index may consolidate for some time while awaiting a positive impulse to resume its recovery toward the 2,232-point level. Meanwhile exchange rates could test the upper limits of the 12.6-13 ruble range against the Chinese yuan, the 85-87 ruble range against the dollar, and the 99-101 ruble range against the euro.