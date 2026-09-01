Su-57 fighter jet’s engine can withstand critical temperature of 2,000 degrees — Rostec

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The powerplant of Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet can withstand a temperature of 2,000 degrees – critical for such systems – while hovering, the state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"The engine of our fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft developed by UAC (United Aircraft Corporation) enables advanced aerobatic maneuvers that allow the pilot to evade missile attacks. Clear proof of this was provided by test pilot Sergey Bogdan’s demonstration at this year’s Aero India airshow. At the controls of the 'fifty-seventh', he performed a dizzying series of aerobatic maneuvers. Among them were maneuvers that required coming to a standstill at an altitude of 600 meters. This condition is considered one of the most extreme, as the engine heats up to 2,000 degrees Celsius internally. This is a critical test on the verge of a thermal extreme, which the domestic powerplant successfully withstands thanks to the high reliability of its design," the company noted.

Rostec stated that performing such complex and dangerous aerobatic maneuvers is of great practical importance, since high maneuverability will allow the fighter to evade enemy missile attacks, while a reliable powerplant capable of functioning properly under critical flight conditions boosts the pilot’s confidence.

The Su-57 is the world’s only fifth-generation fighter that has proven its ability in a real combat environment to efficiently counter Western-made air defense systems. The fighter is capable of employing a wide range of high-precision guided weapons and features low radar signature. Air Force Commander and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergey Kobylash previously stated that the Su-57 fighters have no analogues in the world today and are a key element in achieving air superiority.