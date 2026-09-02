Russia's hard-to-recover gas reserves, resources estimated at around 30 tcm

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia's hard-to-recover gas reserves and resources have an estimated potential of around 30 trillion cubic meters, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov told TASS in an interview ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We estimate the potential of such hard-to-recover gas reserves and resources at around 30 trillion cubic meters," he said.

Kozlov added that the Russian Natural Resources Ministry supports providing state assistance to companies transitioning to the production of hard-to-recover hydrocarbon reserves. Bringing such reserves into production would help extend the life of unique fields.

Oleg Kazanov, head of Russia's Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra), said earlier that hard-to-recover reserves account for more than 30% of production and that their share will continue to increase.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.