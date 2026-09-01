Two supertankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, September 1. /TASS/. Two supertankers belonging to companies from Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Korea were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg quoted maritime security consultant Marisks as saying.

The very large crude carrier Sidr, run by Saudi Arabia’s Bahri shipping company, was hit while sailing northeast of Khasab, Oman. The Senegal Prosperity, operated by South Korea’s Sinokor Group, was struck by three projectiles while traveling east of the country, it said. Both were exiting the Persian Gulf, according to Marisks.

Both supertankers had deactivated the AIS transponders that reveal their location, the maritime security consultant said.

Renewed attacks threaten the fragile recovery in oil shipments through the vital chokepoint, which had reached roughly half of pre-war levels thanks to clandestine shuttle runs from major Middle East producers, Bloomberg said.

Following the escalation of the situation in this region, the price of Brent crude oil futures with November delivery on the London ICE exchange rose above $92 per barrel for the first time since August·25, according to trading data.