China, Russia, Mongolia to hold Border Defense Cooperation 2026 drills in early September

BEIJING, September 1. /TASS/. Military units from China, Russia, and Mongolia will conduct a joint exercise codenamed Border Defense Cooperation 2026 in the first ten days of September, the Chinese Ministry of Defense reported.

The ministry specified on its WeChat page that the exercise objective is to prevent and suppress reconnaissance and sabotage activities in shared border regions.

In particular, military units from the three countries will practice measures for planning, searching for, suppressing, and detaining violators, as well as for transferring detainees to one of the interested parties. The Defense Ministry noted that this is the second time the exercise has been held in this format. The exercise is aimed "to strengthen strategic trust, deepen cooperation, and ensure security and stability in border areas.".