Kremlin aide to receive Vatican envoy in late September, discuss Ukraine

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov plans to receive Vatican special envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi in Moscow in late September to discuss Ukraine-related issues.
Earlier, Vatican diplomacy chief Archbishop Paul Gallagher visited Moscow. He held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and also met with Ushakov.
"I discussed certain additional details with him [Gallagher], including in the context of Cardinal Zuppi’s upcoming trip to Moscow. I will receive him in late September, and we will specifically discuss Ukraine-related issues," Ushakov told Vesti.