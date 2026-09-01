IRGC claims elimination of US personnel in Jordan base strike

TEHRAN, September 2. /TASS/. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims to have eliminated a large number of US soldiers by striking a US base in Jordan.

"Fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force delivered a massive strike with ballistic missiles on a US Marine Corps base in Jordan, known as Camp Tithin," the statement said. According to the IRGC, a large number of US military personnel were eliminated, along with facilities and attack helicopters.

The strike followed US strikes on Iran, with explosions reported on Iran's southern coast. US President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Iran if it retaliates further.