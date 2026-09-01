Special services always in contact — Putin on CIA director's Russia visit

BISHKEK, September 2. /TASS/. Contacts between special services are always maintained, including direct contacts between their heads, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the recent visit to Russia of US CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

"Contacts between special services are always maintained. Direct contacts are also maintained between the heads of special services," the head of state said, answering questions from reporters.

Ratcliffe arrived in Russia on August 25. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin confirmed that he had met with the CIA chief. He also said that they had discussed issues within the scope of intelligence services.