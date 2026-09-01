Russia to respond to Japan’s deployment of US missile systems — Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. Russia has warned Japan of countermeasures after it deployed US made Typhon missile systems near the Russian borders during exercises with the United States and Australia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Attention was drawn to the information that, as part of these exercises, it is planned to use American ground-based Typhon systems designed to launch medium-and shorter-range missiles. The [Japanese] embassy was clearly informed that the deployment of this type of weaponry on Japanese territory, including under the pretext of military exercises, is absolutely unacceptable, as it poses a threat to Russia’s security. We warned about Moscow’s retaliatory measures aimed at ensuring an adequate level of national security," she said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Zakharova pointed out that the statement was made to the Japanese embassy in Moscow in connection with the military exercises conducted by Tokyo, Washington, and Canberra.

"In connection with the joint Japanese-American-Australian Orient Shield exercises scheduled to take place from September 8 to 24, including on the island of Hokkaido and in the regions near the borders of the Russian Federation, the representation was made to the Japanese Embassy in Russia on August 11, expressing concern regarding these maneuvers. The Japanese side was firmly told that provocative military activity near the Far Eastern borders is categorically unacceptable," the diplomat added.

According to the Japanese Ground Forces command, the exercises will include firing drills, training in the deployment of personnel, and the transportation of equipment. About 1,700 military personnel will take part in the maneuvers, which will be a record for joint exercises involving Japan, the United States, and Australia. Kyodo news agency said that the Typhon systems will also be involved.

They will be used for joint exercises in Japan for the third time. In September 2025, they were temporarily deployed at the US Marine Corps’ Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, and in June of this year - at the Kanoya air base for joint Japan-US exercises. Earlier, Japanese media reported that after a series of exercises in Japan, starting in mid-October, Typhon would be moved to one of the US bases in the country for storage.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place from September 1-4 in Vladivostok, at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. Its main theme this year is "The Far East - development for the benefit of people." The organizer is the Roscongress Foundation, with the support of the government.

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