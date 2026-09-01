Iran launches retaliatory attack on US strongholds in Middle East — agency

TEHRAN, September 1. /TASS/. The Iranian armed forces launched retaliatory attacks following the US strikes on the southern regions of the Islamic Republic, Fars news agency reported.

According to the agency, the attack is carried out with the use of missiles and UAVs.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported earlier that a series of strikes had been delivered on targets in Iran. According to Press TV, several blasts rocked Iran’s southern coast, including the island of Qeshm and a number of coastal cities.