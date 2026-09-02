Container shipping via Northern Sea Route growing exponentially — Grushko

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The scale of container shipping along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) is growing exponentially rather than incrementally, while Russia's partners are showing increasing interest in using the route, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He noted that Russia's partners are showing increasing interest in using the Northern Sea Route.

"This year has seen the launch of the first significant container shipments along the Asia-Europe route. It is quite clear that the scale of these shipments will grow not incrementally, but exponentially," Grushko said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.