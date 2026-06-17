Russia, Uzbekistan have taken cooperation to a new level — Mishustin

TASHKENT, June 17. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan has reached a fundamentally new level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Bilateral cooperation has reached a fundamentally new level. Economic interaction is expanding, industrial cooperation is developing, and interregional ties are becoming more active," the Russian prime minister said.

According to Mishustin, by "leveraging the potential of the Russian and Uzbek economies, building on the relations of strategic partnership and alliance, and launching promising projects," the two countries "are capable of taking <...> cooperation to an even higher level."

"I expect the business communities to become actively involved in this work," the head of the Russian government added.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan's partners and personally to the country's president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, "for the traditional warmth, hospitality, and excellent organization of the forum," which "has rightfully become an authoritative platform where government officials, business representatives, and experts can discuss current issues of cooperation.".