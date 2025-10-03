More than 70% of gas imported by Ukraine having Russian origin — market data

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. More than 70% of gas purchased by Ukraine this year are of the Russian origin, according to gas market data of ExPro Consulting.

Gas of Russian origin flows to Ukraine from Slovakia and Hungary. Supplies from these countries reached their peak in July and totaled 568.8 mln cubic meters.

As of October 1, 2025, 12.86 bln cubic meters were injected to Ukrainian underground gas storages. Gas reserves in storages totaled 12.4 bln cubic meters a year earlier. The indicators of this year are generally in line with last-year ones, the news outlet said. According to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry, there should be 13.2 bln cubic meters of gas stored for normal passing through the heating season.

Ukraine was short of gas reserves last year and started emergency imports from the EU at the turn of January, ExPro Consulting said. The experts expect the picture will be approximately the same in the coming heating season.