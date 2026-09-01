Talks on Ukraine frozen to certain extent, but Russia ready for contributions — Putin

BISHKEK, September 2. /TASS/. The negotiation process on Ukraine is, to a certain extent, frozen at present, but Moscow is ready to accept positive contributions from external parties, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists.

"We would not like everything to revolve in a senseless mode. But if someone is able to bring some positive input into this negotiation process, which is, to a certain extent, frozen at present, as we understand it, then on the whole we are not opposed," the head of state said. He emphasized that Russia is "in favor of any negotiations being filled, first and foremost, with concrete substance."

Putin also stated that the Russian army delivered targeted strikes, hitting only vessels delivering weapons or ammunition to Ukraine. "In essence, we did not touch any civilian vessels. Yes, we delivered pinpoint strikes on some vessels, but these were truly pinpoint strikes. We never made a mistake; we struck only those vessels that were delivering weapons or ammunition to Ukraine," the Russian leader noted.