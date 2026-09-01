BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. The German authorities are making obvious mistakes in the economy — businesses are closing, and the standard of living is falling, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He drew attention to the difficult domestic political situation facing German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who does not enjoy the trust of his people.

"Obvious mistakes in the economy. Businesses are closing. People are losing their jobs, and the standard of living is falling. It’s unclear why all this is being done. The only explanation is that it’s necessary to ‘resist aggressive Russia.’ But where is the evidence? Well, they’ve planted 'the evidence,'" Putin noted, referring to the discovery of a drone laced with explosives at Leipzig/Halle Airport.