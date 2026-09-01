Rosatom says practical international economic cooperation necessary in Arctic

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Prioritizing the establishment of a multilateral platform focused on practical economic and infrastructure cooperation in the Arctic covering freight transport, ports, energy, joint projects, and the safety and sustainability of navigation is logical, Chief Executive Officer of the Rosatom state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"Absolutely yes (regarding the need of an international cooperation format - TASS). The entire world is currently in the process of shaping a new political system. This process is not yet complete. On the one hand, it is evident that Russia will play an important and worthy role in it. On the other hand, we do not seek hegemony and, respecting our national interests, stand ready, as the President says, for mutually beneficial cooperation with all who are prepared for it," he said in an interview with the Expert magazine.

The emergence of a multilateral platform in the Arctic, focused primarily on practical economic and infrastructure cooperation, such as cargo transport, ports, energy, joint projects, and the safety and sustainability of navigation, seems logical to me. We need a working mechanism, not a club for declarations," the chief executive added.