LUGANSK, September 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities, under the guise of evacuating the population of Kherson, are mobilizing men into the ranks of the Ukrainian military and sending them to fight without any military training, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, the head of the Kiev-controlled regional military administration of the Kherson region, Alexander Prokudin, called on residents of Kherson to evacuate from the city due to serious damage to the local thermal power plant.

"Very alarming information is coming from the Kherson direction: there, forced evacuation is being carried out in many populated areas. <…> And, naturally, such evacuation is linked to mobilization. The military enlistment office personnel are not sleeping, and naturally, those citizens who fall under mobilization are immediately mobilized. Moreover, as they say, without delay, these citizens are sent to the line of combat contact without proper training, even without the minimum basic training course that every serviceman should undergo," he said.

Marochko clarified that men from the Kherson region are being sent to difficult sections of the front.

The military expert also added that Ukrainian militants are deliberately not supplying electricity to a number of settlements dependent on the aforementioned thermal power plant.