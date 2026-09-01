FACTBOX: What to know about Russian hockey authorities’ CAS lawsuit against IIHF

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne against the decision of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to extend the suspension of Russian national teams.

TASS has gathered key facts about Russia’s lodged case with CAS against the IIHF.

Russia’s deal with IIHF and subsequent appeal

Russia’s national ice hockey federation seeks to challenge in court the IIHF’s decision to bar Russian national teams from participating in the 2026/27 season in the men’s and women’s world championships, in the world youth championships and in the junior world championship (for U-18 players).

The lawsuit was filed with the CAS on August 31 after the RHF and IIHF reached agreement on all of the required conditions for such an arbitration.

In line with the agreement with the IIHF, the case will be heard in late October 2026 with a ruling to be announced shortly after arguments are made.

The IIHF will be obliged to allow Russian teams to participate in the World Championships if the CAS rules in favor of the Russian side.

Last hopes pinned on IIHF election

Russian Olympic speed skating champion and State Duma lawmaker Svetlana Zhurova, told TASS that she called for putting pressure on the IIHF in court and preparing convincing arguments against the international federation’s decision.

Russia’s legendary three·time Olympic champion and 10·time World Champion in figure skating, Irina Rodnina, noted that the court can grant an appeal only if the documents submitted as part of it were drawn up competently and professionally.

RHF President Vladislav Tretiak hopes that the CAS decision will be influenced by the election results for the IIHF leadership scheduled for early October.

Dmitry Svishchev, first deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports, expressed hope that the arbitration court would side with the Russian Hockey Federation.