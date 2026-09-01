Ukrainian attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson region wounds one

GENICHESK, September 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has attacked a humanitarian convoy consisting of four vehicles with drones near the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region wounding one volunteer, said Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"On the approaches to Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, a humanitarian convoy of volunteers was attacked by Ukrainian drones. According to preliminary information, one of the volunteers was injured," he wrote on Telegram.

The convoy of four vehicles was transporting food and medicines for the residents of Alyoshki, Miroshnik said.

"According to the eyewitnesses, a Ukrainian drone hovered in front of the first car and forced the volunteer group to stop. After the drone had circled all the vehicles and its operator could confirm that there were only civilians and civilian cargo in the cars, the first vehicle was attacked by a Ukrainian UAV. Then, one after another, strikes followed on the civilian transport, until the cars and the cargo were destroyed. The drivers and the volunteers accompanying the cargo managed to leave the vehicles and hide in the nearest grove," he said.