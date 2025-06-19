Russia-Arab summit to strengthen Moscow's ties with Arab world — Bahraini minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Bahrain views the Russian-Arab summit, which will be held in October 2025, as an opportunity to strengthen economic integration between the Arab world and Russia, Bahraini Minister of Trade and Industry Abdullah Adel Abdullah Fakhro said in an interview with TASS.

"We see the upcoming summit as a strategic opportunity to strengthen economic integration between the Arab countries and Russia, and we are ready to play a coordinating and key role on this path," the minister said.

According to him, Bahrain has initiatives that will be put forward during the summit related to the launch of a platform for Arab-Russian industrial cooperation and the creation of a mechanism to facilitate trade exchanges between Russia and the Arab League.

"We are also working to encourage the Bahraini and Arab private sectors to establish partnerships with their Russian counterparts," the minister said. In his opinion, the kingdom is strengthening its position as an investment gateway for the Gulf countries to the Russian market and vice versa.

"Bahrain is a strategic point of contact between Asia and Europe, and given its growing cooperation with Russia, we are working to strengthen the kingdom's position as an investment gateway for the Gulf countries to the Russian market and vice versa. Our geographical location, well-developed legislative structure and financial sector - all these factors allow Bahrain to deservedly play this role," Abdullah Adel Abdullah Fakhro concluded.

On May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telegram on the occasion of the opening of the 34th Arab League summit invited all leaders of the alliance countries to the first Russian-Arab summit, which will be held in Moscow on October 15. The head of the Russian state expressed confidence that the meeting will contribute to the further strengthening of mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation between the countries, and will help ensure peace, security and stability in the Middle East and North Africa.