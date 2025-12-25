BEIJING, December 25. /TASS/. Japan is systematically fueling the myth of a Chinese threat, using it as a cover to conceal its own plans to remilitarize and develop nuclear weapons, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Zhang Xiaogang told a briefing.

"To hide its true ambitions, Japan has repeatedly used China as a pretext," the ministry spokesman emphasized. According to him, Japanese right-wing forces have finally "dropped the mask of hypocrisy" and are now openly advocating for nuclear weapons, which poses a direct challenge to the post-war world order.

The Defense Ministry pointed out that Tokyo’s statements about the "rapid growth" of Chinese military spending and plans to deploy radars on Okinawa are part of a false narrative designed to justify its own military expansion. The Chinese Defense Ministry called on the international community to prevent revival of Japanese militarism, which threatens to repeat historical tragedies.