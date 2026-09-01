Germany to terminate agreement on Russian House in Berlin — foreign minister

BERLIN, September 1. /TASS/. The German government has decided to terminate the agreement on the activities of the Russian House in Berlin following a drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

In his view, Russia is responsible for a "hybrid attack in Leipzig."

"The federal government works in close coordination with its NATO and European Union partners. It enjoys their support and, in turn, supports them. Germany is staying the course in its security policy," Wadephul said at a news conference in Berlin. "The agreement on the activities of the Russian House in Berlin is being terminated," he added.

On Tuesday, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced countermeasures. The Russian Embassy in Berlin earlier described it as a hastily fabricated provocation, saying that the situation "serves exclusively the interests of Kiev and the militaristic wing of the European political class."