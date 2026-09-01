Russia creates high-speed combat unmanned aerial vehicle

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. A domestically produced combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for speeds ranging from 200 to 260 km per hour and developed by the Far Eastern design bureau Veter, has been unveiled at the Trans-Baikal Region pavilion during the Eastern Economic Forum, a TASS correspondent reports.

"The UAV design features are directly related to the physics of using the drone specifically at high speeds. It has a special compartment for standard ammunition used by the Defense Ministry," Sergey Tatyankin, the bureau’s technical director, told TASS.

The drone is capable of reaching speeds ranging from 200 to 260 km per hour. It features a propeller-driven powerplant equipped with locally manufactured engines for this purpose. In addition, the drone can carry a payload of up to 850 grams, which is equivalent to the weight of a single munition. The UAV is equipped with an automatic target-guidance system. Thus, the operator can engage a target in either manual or automatic mode.

"Using the control center developed by the bureau, we can deploy from one to 10 drones across Russia and control them remotely from a safe distance for the operator. We can establish an optical link there ranging from five to 20-25 kilometers," the developer emphasized.

Tatyankin added that the drone production organized by the bureau features assembly with the highest possible degree of localization. "This is one of the most affordable drones currently available in Russia. The components are localized as much as possible," he noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway from September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, with TASS as the title media sponsor.