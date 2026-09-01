Germany to close Russian Consulate General in Bonn on September 18 — foreign minister

BERLIN, September 1. /TASS/. The German government has decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn on September 18 over an incident involving a drone found at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

"The German government is taking measures against Russia as the party responsible for the hybrid attack in Leipzig," Wadephul said at a news conference in Berlin. "In addition to strengthening our security, the federal government is introducing measures against Russia. In coordination with the German chancellor, I have ordered the Russian Consulate General in Bonn to be closed on September 18," he stressed.

On Tuesday, the German government officially blamed Russia for a drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced countermeasures. The Russian Embassy in Berlin earlier described the incident as a hastily fabricated provocation, saying that it "serves exclusively the interests of Kiev and the militaristic wing of the European political class.".