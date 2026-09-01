LUGANSK, September 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian drone operators, whose drones have AI capabilities, are not making mistakes when striking civilian targets and residents in the Lugansk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko has said.

Recently, Ukrainian forces have increased the number of strikes on cars, private homes, and civilian infrastructure throughout the LPR. The enemy is increasingly using AI-equipped drones for strikes.

"They're currently trying to launch a promising drone design that can even be controlled when communication is lost - the so-called 'Martian.' It's equipped with artificial intelligence: it's programmed, finds a target, and then independently engages it, without any operator input. This could be attributed to artificial intelligence calculations, but if we're talking about the programmers and those who pilot these drones, they're simply mitigating all the risks of civilian harm," he said during a live broadcast on his VKontakte social media page, responding to a previously submitted question from a TASS correspondent.

According to the military expert, the Ukrainian army has become "a kind of testing ground for honing strikes using artificial intelligence."