German MFA summons Russian envoy over Leipzig drone incident — foreign minister

BERLIN, September 1. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian ambassador to the country Sergey Nechaev over last month's drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a news conference in Berlin.

He claimed that Russia was behind the "hybrid attack in Leipzig" and announced a number of measures against the country.

"The federal government will convey this to Russia in an appropriate form. I have therefore ordered the Russian ambassador be summoned. The summons is taking place at this very moment," Wadephul said.

Germany will tighten entry controls for Russian nationals, Wadephul added. The foreign minister also stated that Berlin would step up pressure on the so-called shadow fleet. Wadephul said that Germany would also continue to provide humanitarian and military assistance to Kiev and take "further intelligence measures."

The Russian Embassy in Berlin earlier described the drone incident as a hastily fabricated provocation, saying that it "serves exclusively the interests of Kiev and the militaristic wing of the European political class.".