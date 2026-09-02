Iranian forces attack US bases in Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN, September 2. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has delivered strikes on facilities at US military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to an IRGC statement disseminated by the Fars agency.

"Fighters of the IRGC ground forces, having carried out a combined missile and drone attack on US bases in Erbil, destroyed a repair center and warehouses of technical equipment of the US terrorist army, and also disabled the guidance system of a US spy balloon," the text reads.

Earlier, Iran reported attacks on US bases in Bahrain and Jordan.