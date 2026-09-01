Rossotrudnichestvo ready to preserve humanitarian cooperation with Germany — agency chief

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation, or Rossotrudnichestvo, will make every effort to preserve humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Germany following the closure of the Russian House in Berlin, the agency’s head, Igor Chaika, told TASS.

"Despite the German side’s actions, Rossotrudnichestvo will make every effort to preserve humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Germany so that the peoples of the two countries can continue to maintain ties," he said.